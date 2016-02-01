Score Julianne Hough's Lean, Sculpted Legs With This Move

Grease is the word, at least it was last night when Fox debuted a live TV version, Grease: Live!, of the 1978 cult classic. Did you catch it? We sure did. And when Julianne Hough strutted her stuff as Sandy in that iconic (and skin-tight!) all-black number, not only did we get chills, but we experienced some serious leg envy too. (We also may or may not have belted out the lyrics to “You’re The One That I Want” along with Hough and co-star Aaron Tveit.)

While singing may not be in the cards for us, getting shapely stems is a worthy goal. And luckily we have one of Hough's go-to moves from celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, who has worked with the singer and actress to do just that.

The Jazz Split Plank Lift targets the outer thighs and butt, but also works your abs and upper body. Add it to your routine six times a week and you’ll be ready to slip into your liquid leggings, er skinny jeans, in about two to four weeks.

How to do it

1. Lie on your right side with legs stacked and upper torso propped up on right elbow; use your left hand to balance yourself on the floor while keeping your back straight. With knees slightly bent, separate legs a few inches, stretching the bottom (right) leg forward and top (left) leg back.

2. Lift your hips and legs off the ground, balancing on your feet, elbow, and hand. Lift your back leg a few inches off the ground; hold for a moment, then release all the way down to starting position. Do 15 to 30 reps per side.