5 Heart-Pumping Samba Dance Moves That Burn Fat

Working out in the gym is great, but even the biggest treadmill loyalists can get bored on the moving belt. Our advice? Mix up your sweat sessions whenever you can. Introducing different types of movement into your fitness routine can actually help you get in shape faster because they challenge your muscles in new ways.

That’s why we love with this samba reggae dance workout. It’s a total change of pace from your standard barre class. And you don’t need to be a pro dancer to try the moves either.

In the video, dance teacher Quenia Ribeiro, of the renowned dance school Ailey Extension demonstrates basic samba reggae moves that work up a solid sweat. Ready to get down and groove? Follow along for a heart-pumping, fat-blasting workout you’ll actually have fun doing.

RELATED: 12-Minute Dance Cardio Workout With Katie Austin