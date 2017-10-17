3 Strength Exercises You Should Steal From Ruth Bader Ginsburg

We don't need to tell you that Ruth Bader Ginsburg is #goals. The second woman to be appointed a Supreme Court justice, Ginsburg has been fighting for gender equality since the start of her career in the 1960s. But did you know she's a total badass at the gym too?

In the new book The RBG Workout ($15, amazon.com), Ginsburg's longtime trainer, Bryant Johnson, details the 84-year-old's impressive routine. The duo has been meeting for hour-long twice weekly sessions since 1999. "Sometimes Justice Ginsburg and I chat, but mostly we just get down to it," Johnson writes. "We usually listen to PBS NewsHour while we work, and she always gives it her all."

That much is clear once you start flipping through the 32(!) different strength exercises in Johnson's book. Below, check out three smart moves you're going to want to steal to work your core, arms, legs, and back.

Then show us what #RBGStrong means to you! Film yourself doing one of these exercises and post the clip on Instagram with that hashtag. You could be featured on Health's Insta page. (Check out our homage to RBG in the video above.)

Medicine Ball Push-Ups

1 set/10-12 reps each hand

A. Get into push-up position on your knees on a towel or mat, one foot crossed behind the other, with one hand on the medicine ball and one hand on the floor.

B. Lower your body until your chest is 6 to 8 inches from the floor. Push back up to starting position and repeat for 10 to 12 reps. Switch sides and repeat with your other hand.

Wall Squat with Swiss Ball

3 sets/10-12 reps

A. Stand and place a Swiss ball between your lower to mid back and a flat wall. Spread your feet shoulder-width apart, with toes pointed forward. Grasp a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing in and hold them to your chest, or just let them hang to your sides.

B. Slowly bend your knees to a 90-degree angle while inhaling. Squeeze your buttocks, straighten your legs, and exhale slowly while returning to starting position, and repeat.

Standing Cable Row

3 sets/12 reps

A. Grasp the cable machine handles with hands close together. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent to relieve stress on your back.

B. Pull the handles back toward your torso at chest level. Slowly return to starting position and repeat.

Tip: Keep your back straight or slightly arched; do not lean back or forward. Engage your core, keeping your abs tight. Keep your chest up and pinch your shoulder blades together.

Excerpted from THE RBG WORKOUT by Bryant Johnson, illustrated by Patrick Welsh. Copyright © 2017 by Bryant Johnson. Illustrations copyright © 2017 by Patrick Welsh. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.