The Best Smartphone-Friendly Workout Clothes and Gear

A smartphone is a workout essential for plenty of people, whether you need an in-case-of-emergency mode of communication on a nighttime run or want it for the tunes to distract yourself through a treadmill session. (No-music marathoners, we admire you!)

But gripping a phone in your sweaty palm is less than ideal during any workout (what do you do when you're jumping rope or boxing?). Plus, finding clothing or special gear that stash it securely can be hit or miss. Below, we've rounded up a wide variety of products—belts, bands, next-level leggings, and more—with super-smart phone storage pockets that you can actually rely on for total tech protection and comfort.