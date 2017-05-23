The Best Smartphone-Friendly Workout Clothes and Gear

From arm bands to tech-friendly tanks, these products stow your phone during runs, bike rides, or squat jumps.
A smartphone is a workout essential for plenty of people, whether you need an in-case-of-emergency mode of communication on a nighttime run or want it for the tunes to distract yourself through a treadmill session. (No-music marathoners, we admire you!)
But gripping a phone in your sweaty palm is less than ideal during any workout (what do you do when you're jumping rope or boxing?). Plus, finding clothing or special gear that stash it securely can be hit or miss. Below, we've rounded up a wide variety of products—belts, bands, next-level leggings, and more—with super-smart phone storage pockets that you can actually rely on for total tech protection and comfort.
1
Mind and Body Experts Running Belt
Running belts are tricky—some slip out of place, rub against your skin, or feel bulky around your hips. However, this design from Mind and Body Experts is sleek, durable, and snug, without feeling constricting. It's also wide enough to fit a larger-size smartphone.
2
Belkin Slim-Fit Plus Armband for iPhone 6
Wear this water-resistant band on the top of your arm (taut around the bicep). It's made of a flexible neoprene that's easy to wash and breathable, plus it keeps your hands free while running, cycling, hiking, or using gym equipment.
3
HB Tune Armband and Handheld Phone Case
Hold the phone: The HB Tune band can be wore on your upper arm or strapped around the palm of your hand for the folks who like being able to change songs, check a notification, or glance at your running app without the possibility of accidentally dropping it.
4
Lululemon Tight Stuff Tight II
The side pockets on these high-quality running tights are deep enough to bury your phone, and the spandex form-fitting enough that it won't wiggle an inch whether you're doing bodyweight exercises or pounding pavement.
5
The North Face Stow-and-Go II Bra
Admit it, you've tucked your phone into your bra a time or two only to have it fall through the bottom elastic and leave you awkwardly untangling yourself. Here's a bra with the perfect solution: a chest pocket that lets you stow it securely atop your cleavage. Don't worry: The material is sweat-wicking and prevents moisture from collecting on your gadget. But be warned that this bra is best when you're upright, not practicing your headstand (the phone will still fall out the top!).
6
Amphipod High-Five K Hydration Waistpack
The zipper pocket on this waist pack has generous room to fit cards, keys, cash, and a smartphone. The mini water bottle (it won't weigh you down) also makes this pack perfect for runs or hikes in hot climates or long bouts that require within-arms-reach hydration.
7
New Balance Performance Merino Tank
You may not even notice the barely there pocket on this basic running tank at first glance, but the opening is in fact wide enough to squeeze your phone into.
8
YANA Women’s 2-in-1 Running Tights
YANA Athletics created a hybrid running belt slash legging combo. The waistband features deep, zipper pockets on both the front and back. The pockets are also made of a water-resistant material to keep your phone free of sweat damage.
9
C9 Women's Run Half Zip Pullover
Cool mornings and evenings won't stop you from pounding the pavement with this must-have jacket that comes in four colors and has a back pocket that'll stash your phone. Plus, handy thumbholes keep your wrists warm no matter what Mother Nature throw at you.
10
Lululemon Pace Perfect Sports Bra
Like to run in just your shorts and sports bra? No problem–with latest from Lululemon that lets you put your phone in the back of the bra to help you power through your workout. Best suited for B/C cups this bra provides medium support.