This Is the Secret to Robin Wright’s Super-Toned Arms

Whether she’s General Antiope in Wonder Woman, Claire Underwood in House of Cards, or Lt. Joshi in this month’s Blade Runner 2049, one thing remains true about Robin Wright, 51—her arms are freaking amazing! According to Rockin’ Model Workout creator Grace Lazenby, who has taught Wright in the past, one way to sculpt OMG arms is with Pilates Rowing. "You’re engaging your chest, core, back, triceps, and biceps," says Lazenby. Do it three times a week to begin seeing results in two weeks.

Jess Levinson

Sit on your sit bones, glutes and core engaged, with legs and arms outstretched and a 2- to 3-pound weight in each hand (A). Extend and reach forward while rounding spine down; push and lengthen arms forward as though rowing, reaching weights toward toes (B). Exhale and lift from core up to a straight back, extending arms straight up (C). Lower arms to return to start. Repeat for 12 to 15 reps. Perform entire sequence 2 or 3 times.

Pin this full workout for later: