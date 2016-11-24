Courtney Paul's 12-Minute Resistance Band Workout

News flash: It doesn’t take a slew of tools to get a solid workout. In fact, something as straightforward as a single resistance band is enough to work your muscles to the point of fatigue.

Resistance bands and cords are especially great for training because they’re so easily portable. Toting dumbbells is an obvious no-go, but throwing a rubber resistance band in your bag is simple—and the exercises you can use it for are versatile. From barre moves that lengthen the lower body to curls that target the arms, resistance bands can be used for almost any type of activity and muscle group.

If you’re a cardio junkie who’s skeptical about trying resistance training, know this: Science shows that strength exercises help to maintain muscle mass (which declines with age) and also work to rev the body’s fat-burning system. So if you’re trying to lose a few lbs., try lifting.

In this video, CPX founder Courtney Paul demonstrates how you can strengthen your biceps, triceps, and shoulders using just a resistance cord. Follow along as Courtney shows you how to use the tool for curls, presses, overhead extensions, and more.