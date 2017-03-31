Google’s New Feature Takes the Stress Out of Booking Fitness Classes

Thanks to the Google's many clever features, we no longer get lost (as often), bungle dates and double-book, or choose mediocre restaurants. And now Google is back at it again, with yet another way to simplify your life: Reserve with Google is a new platform that makes it super easy to discover and book fitness classes.

The site allows you to search your area for upcoming classes, and reserve and pay for a spot instantly. If you're signed into your Google account, some of your info (like your name, email, and phone number) will pre-load to make booking even faster. The service kicked off in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, and is now available across the country, thanks to partnerships with booking services you may already know and love, such as Mindbody, Genbook, and MyTime.

Reserve with Google also makes recommendations to help you discover new ways to get your sweat on, complete with class descriptions, pricing, and reviews—so you know exactly what you're signing up for. And the “Discover more around you” section groups suggestions into categories like “Yoga this evening” and “Pilates before work.” Really want to mix it up? You can choose Google's notorious “I’m feeling lucky" option.

To help you fit your workouts into your schedule, the service works with Google Maps (so you get a visual of the closest gyms and studios) and Google Calendar (so you can block off precious time).

Whether you're looking to try a new activity, or schedule out a full week of exercise, this platform can help you do so seamlessly. And once you're sufficiently sore, it'll help you search for massage appointments (and other spa services) nearby to help your body bounce back.