Here’s How You Can Use a Lacrosse Ball to Release Your Pecs

A lacrosse ball and a yoga block can easily open up the muscles in your chest for instant relief to your pecs after a workout. Simply put the ball on your pec muscles, push the yoga block against it, and use your hands to massage in clockwise and counterclockwise circles. Watch the video to see a demonstration from fitness expert Lauren Williams.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

For this move, you’ll need a lacrosse ball as well as a yoga block. Place the ball right on your upper chest muscles, above one side. Take the yoga block and place it on top of the ball. Press the lacrosse ball into your chest with the yoga block and make small circles. Go counter-clockwise and then go clockwise. You can create pressure into the ball using your hand, and you can also use a wall. Repeat on the other side.