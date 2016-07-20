Here’s How You Can Use a Lacrosse Ball to Release Your Calves

Utilizing a lacrosse ball and a yoga block can easily release painful tension in your calf muscles. All you have to do is place the lacrosse ball on top of the yoga block and rest your calf on top of it, then roll back and forth to give your calf (and the rest of your leg muscles) a great massage. Watch the video for a demonstration from fitness expert Lauren Williams.

For this move you will need a lacrosse ball and a yoga block. Take the lacrosse ball, center it right on your yoga block. Place your right leg in the center over the lacrosse ball. From here, roll back and forth or make small circles. If you need more intensity, take the other leg and cross it over the top, creating pressure. Repeat for the other leg.