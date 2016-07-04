Here’s How You Can Use Lacrosse Ball to Release Your Back Muscles

Make small circles on the trigger point under your armpit with the lacrosse ball to speed up recovery after a workout. This move from Lauren Williams may hurt a bit at first, but it will release the muscles under your arm to prevent soreness in your back after a workout. Watch the video to learn how!

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

For this move we will use a lacrosse ball to roll our your lat muscles, also known as your back muscles. On the floor, come onto your side. Find the space underneath your armpits on the side by rolling the lacrosse ball there. You’ll know when you get to it, because it hurts a little bit. Once there, you will hit a trigger point. Make small circles both clockwise and counter-clockwise.