Try The Dance Cardio Workout Drag Queens Love—No Heels Required

Celebrate Pride month and get toned at the same time with this dance cardio workout from 305 Fitness! In the video above, 305 Fitness instructor and dancer extraordinaire Walter Kemp II teaches renowned drag artist Marti Gould Cummings how to shape up with cheeky exercises that’ll raise your heart rate and make you sparkle with sweat.

This combo of squats, pelvic thrusts, and jumps delivers a total-body workout with a side of style. Blast your favorite jams and run through the circuit three to five times to maximize the burn.

Watch this video: How to do 5 Beyonce-Inspired Dance Moves

Of course, there’s no need to don heels to enjoy the benefits of a heart-pumping workout. (In fact, we’re pretty sure it’s safer to do this–and most physical activity–in sneakers.) But when it comes to busting a move at Pride, we can guarantee that these dance steps and a heart full of love for the LGBTQ community will leave you happy and satisfied. And if that’s not healthy, we don’t know what is.

Happy Pride, everyone!