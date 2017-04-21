A Super Simple Postpartum Exercise To Tighten Up Your Abs and Pelvic Floor

Pregnancy is beautiful, but it can affect your body in ways you’d probably never anticipate. One example of that is diastasis recti, which develops late in pregnancy and is often noticed after birth. The two large parallel bands of muscles that meet in the abdomen separate, causing a bulge in the stomach If this has happened to you, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, about one third of pregnant women get the condition, and it’s even more common for new mothers over 35, or if you’re having multiples. Having diastasis recti can weaken your abs, in turn bringing on back pain and making routine activities more challenging.

Kristin McGee, a yoga expert, recently had twins herself. In this video, she demonstrates a simple exercise that can help get your body back to its strongest self. It consists entirely of breath work, designed to help get your abs back into shape. It also helps to strengthen the pelvic floor, and assist in tightening up your core overall.

You can practice this exercise while in a seated position, or on your hands and knees, whichever you feel allows you to scoop in your stomach and engage your pelvic floor more effectively. Aim to work your way up to six to eight breaths per set. Then do three sets, three to four times a day.