5 Post-Flight Stretches to Do in Your Hotel Room

Sitting on a plane for hours on end can lead to tight muscles and stiff joints. Try these five post-flight stretches to help you loosen up. These exercises target your inner thighs and calves, open up your chest and hips, and stretch your back. Best part? You can do them in any standard hotel room. To prove it, we headed to AKA Sutton Place to try it out. Watch the video and follow along as fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrates how to get your body back into proper alignment after a long trip.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

World’s Greatest Stretch: Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart on the ground, and feet back. Bring your left foot up to meet the left hand. Extend the left hand toward the ceiling, twisting your torso to the side with your right hand placed firmly on the ground. Reset in your plank position and repeat on the opposite side.

Half Kneel Twist: Start by kneeling on the left leg, bringing the right leg up into a 90-degree angle with your right foot flat on the ground. Put your hands into a prayer position, and twist your torso across that front leg. Repeat the same movement on the other side.

Quad Stretch: Stand in an upright position. Standing balanced on your left leg, grab your right ankle and pull it towards your butt, keeping your knees together. Repeat on the other side.

Lunge with Arm Raise: Standing feet together, you're going to extend your right leg all the way back. Then, raise both arms up straight up into the air. Come back to your starting stance, and repeat these steps on the other leg.

Side Lunge: Start off in a wide stance. You're going to do a lunge. You're going to start down to the right side.

Get as low as you can, and then flex the opposite foot. Come up back to the middle and repeat on the other side.