The Workout Clothes Everyone Wanted in 2017, According to Google

Champion hoodies, Nike shorts, and adidas sweatpants were among the most-coveted activewear of the past year, according to Google. The search engine released its annual Year in Search report today, revealing the most-searched terms in different categories, from wellness to recipes to makeup trends. One category that piqued our interest: workout clothes. We may have been all about metallics and millennial pink this year, but we were curious to see the specific trends internet users were looking for. Here, the top 10 most-searched workout and athleisure clothes of 2017.

1. Nike Air Max 97 ($160; nike.com)

This classic sneaker is as cool today as it was when it debuted in the '90s (not to mention highly coveted among runners). A rubber outsole and foam sole with the brand's Max Air cushioning make these a dream to wear. All the styles are amazing, but this light bone pair with cactus laces and neon pink accents is our absolute favorite.

2. Champion hoodies (from $55; urbanoutfitters.com)

You know something old is cool again when Urban Outfitters starts selling it, and Champion hoodies are no exception. Before they're sold out, stock up on the pullover sweatshirt or hoodie styles in fresh colors like cream and olive (or buy this unexpected rose color for the guy in your life).

3. Nike shorts (from $25; nike.com)

There's no shortage of styles of the brand's uber-popular shorts, but you can't go wrong with the 5" Training Shorts, a steal at just $25. They're made of a super-lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that will hold up in even your sweatiest workout sessions.

Nike is dominating the Top 5, with the always-trendy sneakers inspired by the legendary basketball player taking the number-four spot.

5. Vans

Vans have been everywhere this year: They launched a new style, the UltraRange; collaborated with Urban Outfitters for an exclusive skater-inspired Old Skool platform sneaker; and even released a preppy canvas shoe with J.Crew. Our favorite, though, will always be the classic white slip-ons—over 2,400 five-star Zappos reviews can't be wrong, right?

6. adidas sweatpants (from $18; amazon.com)

Another '90s trend that became cool again: adidas T10 sweatpants. When in doubt, the classic black/white stripe combination is always a good choice.

7. adidas NMD (from $130; adidas.com)

In addition to the brand's sweatpants, internet users also searched for the NMD shoe, a popular style that boasts features like a knit upper, EVA midsole inserts, and a leather sockliner for ultimate comfort with every step. We're big fans of the pale pink colorway.

8. Jordan Retro 13 ($190; nike.com)

The coolest pair of Jordans on sale now: the Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe in an unexpected, fashion-forward wheat brown hue.

9. Supreme

This brand is known for their super-cool logo sweatshirts that sell out quickly. Although most of the Fall/Winter styles are currently sold out, you can still nab this black shearling hooded jacket. (Fair warning: It's not cheap!)

10. Jordan Retro 4 (from $70; footlocker.com)

The Retro 4 sneaker took the number 10 spot on Google's list (as if you didn't already believe us that Jordans were a big deal this year).