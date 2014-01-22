A Plyometrics Workout to Jumpstart Your Day

If you're looking to mix up your workout and improve your fitness level at the same time, try plyometrics! Plyometrics are high-intensity, explosive movements that boost your heart rate and burn major calories while challenging multiple muscle groups and strengthening your bones. The moves are also high-energy, so they're a great way to jumpstart your day! (And who couldn't use a boost in the morning?)

Tina Haupert
January 22, 2014

Plyometrics are high-intensity, explosive movements that boost your heart rate and burn major calories while challenging multiple muscle groups and strengthening your bones. The moves are also high-energy, so they're a great way to jumpstart your day! (And who couldn't use a boost in the morning?)

All you'll need for the workout below is a stopwatch and a little bit of space, which makes it an awesome do-anywhere routine. Perform each exercise for 60 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds before moving to the next one. Once you finish all five moves, rest for 1-2 minutes and then repeat the sequence twice more. Do this workout a few times per week to see results!

Not sure how to perform the exercises listed above? Check out these demonstrations:

Please consult your doctor before starting a new fitness program.

