Move of the Week: Pike Push-Ups

Want to sculpt sexy arms in time for sleeveless season? This pike push-up tones your biceps, triceps, and shoulders all at once. Watch Anna Kaiser, the founder and CEO of AKT InMotion, demonstrate how to use your own body weight to get killer arms by summer.

Here's how to do it: Place your hands on the floor so you body forms an upside-down "V." Come onto your toes and walk them in as far as possible. Bend your elbows to lower your head toward your hands. When your elbows touch the floor, press back up. Do 15 reps.

Trainer tip: Follow the set with a child’s pose to stretch.