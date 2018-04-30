This Physio Ball Workout Gets Anna Kaiser’s Celeb Clients in Top Shape

If anyone knows how to transform ordinary exercise equipment into a workout tool you can’t live without, it’s Anna Kaiser. The celebrity trainer — she’s responsible for the bodies of Kelly Ripa, Shakira and Karlie Kloss — and the owner of AKT in Motion is known for challenging workouts that produce rapid results. And one of her favorite tools is the physio ball. “It decreases the base of support and adds a stability challenge,” Kaiser says. "It helps guide your movement in a different way.”

Using a physio ball also ensures that you’re getting a full body workout, even if you’re primarily focusing on your arms or legs. "There isn't an exercise in here that only engages one part of your body,” Kaiser says.

So get ready to work up a sweat and challenge your body with these six moves from jackknives to rainbow lunges and planks with toe taps. "I promise you the results are worth it,” Kaiser says.

TIP: You can substitute the physio ball with a chair for added stability during the plank with toe taps and twisted single leg taps. For the teeter totter push-ups, jackknife and toe taps, beginners should puts their quads on the ball, intermediates should put their shins on the ball and advanced should place their toes on the ball.

Perform this routine twice, which should take approximately 20 minutes, at least 3x per week.