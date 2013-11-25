Pear-Shaped Body? You'll Love This Workout

Power to the pear! The pear shape is a common, if not the most common body type for women. Celebs everywhere, from J. Lo to Claire Danes, rock the red carpet with their sexy hips and slender top halves. Appearances aside, studies find that pear-shaped women may be healthier than those with an apple-type shape, who tend to accumulate weight in their midsection. So how can you get your hot bod into tip-top shape?

As a pear-figured woman, you may find that you focus all of your time on your “problem area” lower half. Sure, pears are quicker to gain weight in their hips and thighs, so it is important to get in lots of cardio and lower body strength training. However, don’t ignore your smaller upper half. It’s all about balance, people! In order to achieve a more balanced look, make sure to tone your arms, shoulders, and chest to supplement your kick ass booty and legs. How? Check out this pear figure workout that you can do right at home.

1. Curtsy Lunges. Start standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes facing forward. Step forward with your right foot into a lunge, crossing your body and landing on the left side of your center. Both legs should be bent at a 90-degree angle. Push back into a standing position. Repeat on the left side, making sure to cross your left leg to the right side of your body. Do 20 reps on each side, for a total of 40 reps.

2. Bicep/Shoulder Combo. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart with a dumbbell in each hand. Your right weight should be extended down at your side. Your left arm should be extended from your shoulder and bent at the elbow at a 90-degree angle so that your weight is next to your head. With your right hand, curl your weight up and in toward your shoulder. At the same time, press your left weight up over your head until your arm is fully extended. Continue to do bicep curls on your right while doing overhead presses on your left. After completing your reps on this side, switch sides. Do 25 reps on each side.

3. Plank to Row. Get into pushup position gripping two dumbbells in each hand. From here, drive your right elbow up to the ceiling keeping it tight to your body. Lower your weight back to the ground, and repeat on the left side. Alternate sides as you work. Remember to keep your abs tight, and your neck in line with eyes focused on the ground. Do 15 reps on each side for a total of 30 reps.

4. Speed Skaters. From a standing position, cross your right leg behind your left leg, as you lower your left leg into a 90-degree angle. As you lower, touch your left foot with your right hand. Jump up from this position over to your right foot, switching the position of your legs and touching your right foot with your left hand. This counts as one rep. Do 30 reps total.

