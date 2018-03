Tons of people are at a total loss when it comes to navigating the weight room, but it doesn’t have to be a nerve-racking ordeal. First, ask a trainer for pointers. "A closed mouth doesn’t get fed,” says Carlos Davila, a trainer at The Fhitting Room in New York City. "And trainers are part of what you’re paying for at the gym, so ask them any questions you have about your form or how to use equipment." And, he says, if you’re feeling shy, check out the instructions and illustrations that come on many weight machines. They often include suggestions for moves if you need ideas. When all else fails, it’s totally OK to Google "how to do a deadlift,” too.

As for choosing between free weights and machines, start with dumbbells. They’re more adaptable for weight-lifting beginners, and it’s easy to move up and down in weight, notes Davila. Just err on the side of too-light weight. "You can always grab a heavier weight, but if you start too heavy, you risk injury, and psychologically it’s a bummer to have to go down in weight during your workout," says Davila. You’ll know your weight is too light if you can maintain proper form for the full set and it still feels relatively easy.