The Best Fitness Gear to Buy in Old Navy’s Black Friday Sale

Because you can never have too many workout tanks.

Sarah Klein
November 22, 2017

You can’t beat the price of Old Navy workout clothes on a regular day, but this Black Friday, your new favorite fitness gear is an even better deal. In addition to their outrageously amazing $1 cozy sock sale, Old Navy is kicking off a three-day sale starting Wednesday, November 22. From Thanksgiving Eve through Black Friday, you’ll get 50% off your entire purchase (no coupon code required), and many other items will be marked down to $10 or less. Here’s the cute, long-lasting workout wear we’ll be adding to our cart at oldnavy.com. An entire head-to-toe look (and more) for a grand total of under $150!

High-Rise Mesh-Panel 7/8-Length Leggings (regularly $33, now $16.50; oldnavy.com)

You can’t go wrong with a flattering high-rise legging and an on-trend cropped ankle, but these bottoms also boast chafe-preventing seams and moisture-wicking technology. Plus, this beautiful berry hue is literally called “Magical Potion," which is what all our workouts should feel like they’ve been blessed with, right?

Go-Warm Quilted Hybrid Jacket (regularly $70, now $35; oldnavy.com)

This half-puffer, half-hoodie gives the illusion of a vest and is perfect for bundling up on your way to and from spin class, thanks to its cozy fleece collar and sleeves.

Slub-Knit Performance Hoodie (regularly $23, now $11.50; oldnavy.com)

Super-soft and lightweight, this long-sleeve option is perfect for winter workout layering. Thanks to the flattering tunic cut, though, we wouldn’t blame you for adding this to your athleisure rotation, either.

High Support Adjustable-Strap Sports Bra (regularly $33, now $16.50; oldnavy.com)

At this price, you should stock up on multiple sports bras to last you throughout the year. Molded cups, two layers of moisture-wicking fabric, and an adjustable hook-and-eye closure (with a cute back too!) won’t disappoint.

Semi-Fitted Run Shorts (regularly $17, now $8.50; oldnavy.com)

In a fun floral print, these lightweight, moisture-wicking shorts will make your winter workouts feel (at least a little?) more like spring. Bonus: They even have a small pocket along the front interior.

Ultra-Light Mesh-Trim Racerback Tank (regularly $17, now $8.50; oldnavy.com)

Can you ever have too many workout tanks? Not when they’re this affordable–and this cute. The mesh trim shows a little peekaboo of skin and will keep you cool through hot yoga.

Graphic Tulip-Hem Performance Tee (regularly $17, now $8.50; oldnavy.com)

You’ll want to save this semi-cotton, super-fun tee for after you hit the showers because it’s just too cute to get sweaty! Only for the most confident of coffee-lovers.

Mid-Rise Slim Heathered-Stripe Track Pants (originally $40, now $20; oldnavy.com)

You'll want to wear these retro-inspired sweats all winter long. A tapered leg and tuxedo stripe give these joggers an effortlessly chic vibe. Also good: Hidden zippers at the ankles make them even comfier.

