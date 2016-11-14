A 10-Minute Cardio Workout You Can Do At the Office

You don’t need to go for a long run or bike ride to get your daily dose of cardio! Watch this video to see fitness expert Lauren Williams bust out an awesome 10-minute, heart-pumping routine you can do anywhere, even while you’re at work. She takes advantage props you’ll find at your office—like your desk chair—to work your entire body like a boss. So go grab your co-workers, a chair, and get your heart rates up with this fun and effective cardio routine.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Squats: Get in a wide stance. Squat down and tap your butt to the chair, then come up. Keep the pace fast to get your heart rate up. Be sure to extend your body as you rise up, squeeze at the top, and really engage your muscles. It should almost feel like you’re going to jump up into the air. Repeat for one minute.

Tricep dips: Come forward, facing away from the chair, with your hands gripping the edge. Place your feet out in front of you, with knees bent at ninety degrees. Don’t let your chest or back cave in. Then dip down as low as you can, and come back up nice and tall. Dip down, then come back up. You should feel this in your shoulders and triceps. Repeat for one minute.

Push-ups: Keeping your feet firmly on the ground, get into your plank position with your hands on a chair. Then bend your arms to go down, and bring your body back up. Go as low as you can before you press back up to a tall position. Your core should be tight. Keep going for one minute.

Broad jumps: Start in a squat position. Bend down, then jump forward, landing in a squat. Then turn around and hop the other way. Focus on the distance rather than height. Continue jumping back and forth for one minute.

Walking lunges: Alternate bending knees one at a time as you lunge-walk through the hallway of your office. Be sure to get nice and low so your quads are feeling it by the end. Repeat for one minute.

Grab some water, and then repeat this entire circuit twice for a 10-minute office workout!