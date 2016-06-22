This Marathon-Running Couple is Redefining #RelationshipGoals at 80

Running a marathon is impressive enough. But this couple crossed the finish line hand in hand to celebrate their 57th wedding anniversary.

Octogenarians Kay and Joe O'Regan completed the Cork City Marathon in Ireland earlier this month in 5 hours and 25 minutes, putting them both in first place for their age groups, Runner's World reports. Can you say #goals?

The duo is not new to the race scene. The O'Regans completed their very first marathon in London in 1986, after Kay signed them up as way to celebrate turning 50. In that race, too, they held hands as they raced past the finish clock.

RELATED: How This Marathon Runner Survived a Bear Attack 3 Miles From the Finish Line

The couple from Enniscorthy, Ireland, told Runner's World that after retiring in the 1990s, they began to run in races around the globe. Joe boasted that his wife won the Irish national marathon championships in the 60-, 65- 70-, and 75-year-old age divisions. But he admitted he didn't quite understand all the hype about their most recent marathon, which they agreed would be their last 26.2-mile course.

"We are kind of surprised you are interested in our run over here," he said to Runner's World. "We aren't special or extraordinary, as far as we are concerned running is just something we do."