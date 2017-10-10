Hundreds of People Are Posting Nude Yoga Photos on Instagram—Here’s What Inspired Them

Since 2015, the anonymous model and photographer known simply as Nude Yoga Girl has been sharing nude self-portraits on Instagram. In most of these photos, she's in the middle of a challenging yoga pose—and carefully positioned so as not to be too revealing. The images are honest and real, and the yogi's captions often document her journey towards self-love.

Thanks to her artistic shots and insightful, body-positive comments, Nude Yoga Girl has amassed more than 672,000 followers on the social network. And now, many of these followers are sharing their own nude yoga photos using the hashtag #NYGyoga. The images (more than 450 so far) capture diverse body shapes and sizes, helping to spread Nude Yoga Girl's message that yoga is for everyone.

The talented yogi has been encouraging her followers to bare it all and share their stories on the social platform. In a recent post on Instagram, she explained why the act of posting a nude yoga photo can be so powerful.

"It’s much more than just the actual photo," she writes. "I think about it as an experience to really connect with your body, be there with it in a natural way. It’s the positive experience, photo and caption together."

Check out some of the stunning photos below.

A post shared by MillionDollarLifestyle1984 (@milliondollarlifestyle1984) on Sep 25, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

“the wounds have changed me. i am so soft with scars my skin breathes and beats stars.” ― Nayyirah Waheed A post shared by Hannah Sisler (@woodspine) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

"The empowering feeling they get from it. That makes me happy," the model writes. "By receiving and sharing the photos I want to inspire more people to do so."

Props to Nude Yoga Girl for spreading a message of body positivity and self-love. These photos show that all body types are beautiful and strong, and we hope the inspiring hashtag continues to grow.