This New Nike Collaboration Turns Athleisure Wear Into Pure Art

Nike

The capsule collection from Sacai's Chitose Abe sports some serious femme flair, without sacrificing the company’s "just do it" functionality.

Priscilla Ward
March 19, 2015

Nike may have started out as a mere running brand 51 years ago, but thanks to collaborations with such high-fashion designers as Riccardo Tisci, Johanna Schneider, and Errolson Hugh, it seems the athletic brand has its sights on a more fashion-forward vision. And the NikeLab x sacai spring 2015 collaboration is further proof of this.

At the helm of the collaboration is Chitose Abe, who was charged with re-imagining beloved Nike staples such as sweat pants, hoodies, and socks. And she does just that, as the 8-piece collection sports some serious femme flair, without sacrificing the company’s "just do it" functionality.

“I’ve always been inspired by classics,” Abe said in a statement on Nike.com. “Working with traditional silhouettes and ideas that often come from utility or performance-based sportswear, I’m interested in creating new hybrids that combine different fabrics and shapes to create an unexpected yet wearable result.”

A bold expression of Abe’s edgy style, her silhouettes feature poppy colors and fluid fabrics that celebrate unhampered movement. There’s a skirt with green pleating shooting from the back, a hoodie with a rear peplum, socks with fishnet detailing along the back and more—proving that the future of fitness apparel is looking pretty bright.

And what Nike collection would be complete without a pair of cool kicks? The Japanese designer’s version is a reincarnation of the Air Max 90 in a stylish slip-on, and it's a thing of beauty.

We’ve picked out a few of our favorite pieces that are sure to up your cool points, whether you’re milling (or, in this case, swooshing) about town or on the treadmill.

NikeLab x sacai Sport Skirt

($250, nike.com)

NikeLab x sacai Tech Fleece Crew Sweatshirt

($250, nike.com)

Photo: Nike

NikeLab x sacai Windrunner Jacket

($350, nike.com)

Photo: Nike

NikeLab x sacai Tech Fleece dress

($300, nike.com)

Photo: Nike

NikeLab x sacai Air Max 90

($175, nike.com)

