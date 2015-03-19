This New Nike Collaboration Turns Athleisure Wear Into Pure Art

Nike may have started out as a mere running brand 51 years ago, but thanks to collaborations with such high-fashion designers as Riccardo Tisci, Johanna Schneider, and Errolson Hugh, it seems the athletic brand has its sights on a more fashion-forward vision. And the NikeLab x sacai spring 2015 collaboration is further proof of this.

At the helm of the collaboration is Chitose Abe, who was charged with re-imagining beloved Nike staples such as sweat pants, hoodies, and socks. And she does just that, as the 8-piece collection sports some serious femme flair, without sacrificing the company’s "just do it" functionality.

“I’ve always been inspired by classics,” Abe said in a statement on Nike.com. “Working with traditional silhouettes and ideas that often come from utility or performance-based sportswear, I’m interested in creating new hybrids that combine different fabrics and shapes to create an unexpected yet wearable result.”

A bold expression of Abe’s edgy style, her silhouettes feature poppy colors and fluid fabrics that celebrate unhampered movement. There’s a skirt with green pleating shooting from the back, a hoodie with a rear peplum, socks with fishnet detailing along the back and more—proving that the future of fitness apparel is looking pretty bright.

And what Nike collection would be complete without a pair of cool kicks? The Japanese designer’s version is a reincarnation of the Air Max 90 in a stylish slip-on, and it's a thing of beauty.

We’ve picked out a few of our favorite pieces that are sure to up your cool points, whether you’re milling (or, in this case, swooshing) about town or on the treadmill.

NikeLab x sacai Sport Skirt

NikeLab x sacai Tech Fleece Crew Sweatshirt

NikeLab x sacai Windrunner Jacket

NikeLab x sacai Tech Fleece dress

NikeLab x sacai Air Max 90

