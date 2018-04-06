3 Butt Exercises Celebrity Trainer Nicole Winhoffer Loves

There’s a reason Nicole Winhoffer calls herself a fitness artist. The dancer and fitness professional has perfected her unique movement style so much that it now sits at the core of the NW Method, Winhoffer’s very own workout that targets every muscle in the body to the beat of heart-pumping tunes. The program—which Winhoffer calls “an experience,” not a class—is designed to bring results by way of strength training moves, dance cardio, and some serious self-love.

Naturally, we had to invite Winhoffer to our studios so she could share her most effective exercises with us. Since almost everyone wants a stronger back side (and not everyone can attend her classes in NYC and Los Angeles), we asked the trainer to teach us her favorite moves for a sculpted booty. Below, her three go-to exercises that help lift and tone the butt in no time.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Anna Kaiser's Best Booty Workout

Side leg raises: Start on all fours with hands placed on the floor directly in the line with the shoulders. Lift the right knee off the floor and extend the leg out straight on a slight diagonal so the foot reaches back and to the side of the the body, then return the knee to the mat. Repeat movement on the same leg 20 times, then switch sides.

Rotating fire hydrants: Start on all fours with hands placed on the floor directly in the line with the shoulders. Lift the right knee off the floor and start to circle the leg, keeping the knee bent. Continue circling the leg in this dog-at-fire-hydrant position 20 times, then switch sides.

Hip dip with leg raises: Start in a forearm plank. Dip the hips to the right side, then return to center and lift the right leg toward in ceiling with the knee bent. Return the right foot to the floor to get back into your starting forearm plank and repeat the sequence ten times, then switch sides.