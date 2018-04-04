This Gym Introduced a 'Selfie Room'—and the Internet Is Not Having It

While scrolling through the social media accounts for The Edge Fitness Club, a gym franchise in Connecticut, one thing is very clear: their members love a good sweaty, workout selfie. You’d be hard-pressed to find an image in the gym’s IG feed that does not depict someone weight lifting or showcasing their post-workout abs for the camera. Basically, it's the ultimate fit-spiration.

While some people would die of embarrassment from flexing their newly-defined triceps in a selfie, there are many others who don’t think twice about snapping pictures of their booty in front of a mirror at the gym. Plenty of people want to document —with clear, visual evidence—their fitness progress, and who are we to judge?

After noticing that many of their members love a good gym selfie, The Edge recently commissioned an online survey conducted by The Harris Poll of 1,500 adults to learn more about the trend. The result? A whopping 43% of the respondents said they had taken photos or videos of themselves at the gym, and 27% of those photos were in selfie mode. Armed with these numbers, the gym decided to pioneer its way to offering the first ever "selfie room" at their Fairfield, CT, location. Members were told they would soon be granted access to the photo room, which would be equipped with good lighting, hair products, and fitness accessories to help them optimize their gym selfie to the absolute fullest. (And no, it wasn't an April Fool's joke, apparently.)

But gym-goers quickly took to social media to clue The Edge in on how they really felt about the so-called selfie room, and it was not pretty. At all.

Because we aren’t already narcissistic about taking photos? This would add to trauma of so many suffering from loneliness and depression b/c they are already living vicariously through sm, adding to the problem. Gym 4 improving health not about adding to issues — Angie Rehal (@akrred) April 4, 2018

People who constantly post gym selfies, or have to constantly post that they are going/have gone to the gym are incredibly annoying! Like really, if you don’t tell me about your workout does it mean it didn’t happen?🙄 — Sandi Van Hooydonk (@sandi27vh) April 4, 2018

God no. Thats so pompous and self serving. I hate when I see people at the gym checking themselves out. Get over it — Jim Smit (@jimkiss) April 4, 2018

Before Social Media, the world lived on, blissfully, without Gym selfies! This seems like a waste of money to allot room for gym selfies. — Jessica Mason (@jess_mason87) April 4, 2018

🙄 I’m there to actually workout! I can’t stand these people who sit on the machines, looking at their phones! A selfie room would just be a topper to the cake! — Kate (@K8H1416) April 4, 2018

I am gulty of taking selfies from time to time but I just simply don't understand the whole hype of taking selfies at the gym. I would much rather see a picture or video of a new gym exercise you are doing than a selfie of you at the gym. — Christina Da Silva (@caralindaCDS) April 4, 2018

Not everyone was against the idea, though.

If you are proud of your outcomes and want to post to encourage yourself and others have at it! Not everyone that post selfies are self centered. — Mel Ross (@Mariemross1887) April 4, 2018

I think it should be a thing! They always say part of feeling great is looking great, so if you’ve gained more muscle, why not broadcast it to your followers on social media? — Franco N (@FrancoCNac) April 4, 2018

Regardless, the backlash was enough to make the gym rethink their plan. "As of now, we are unsure if The Edge will be putting this on hold indefinitely or if it will come to fruition," a PR representative for the company told Health in an email. "The Edge is taking into account the feedback they received from our members and are evaluating from there."

So, April Fool's after all?