A Total-Body Routine You Can Bang Out in Under 7 Minutes

Just a few years ago, Natalie Jill felt as if she'd hit "rock bottom": As a new mom, she was in the middle of a divorce, struggling financially, and about 60 pounds overweight. But deciding to focus on her health helped her regain control of her life; and her get-fit journey turned her into a social media star. Jill's secret to finding time for exercise? Quick, body-weight workouts she could do anywhere. In her new book, Natalie Jill's 7 Day Jump Start ($28; amazon.com), she features equipment-free routines that take just seven minutes. Below, one such sequence designed to work your entire body.

Hand plank with crisscrossed legs

Get into a hand plank position with your core tight and legs wide. Open up your left arm while simultaneously, kicking your right leg through so your legs are crisscrossed. Aim for a 15- to 30-second hold and switch sides.

Knee-to-elbow holds

Starting out on your right forearm plank position, bring your left knee to your left elbow, hold for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

Single leg glute bridge

Sit on the ground with your knees bent, hands on the floor, and your fingers pointing forward. Using your triceps, push your butt off the ground as you draw one knee toward your chest. Drive through the heel of your stationary leg to get there. Then straighten raised leg and lift butt. Hold up to 1 minute on each leg.

Reverse bridge holds

Lie on the floor with knees bent and arms alongside body. Lift your butt off the ground, hold for 5 seconds, then take it back down and repeat. Do as many as you can in 1 minute.

Side plank reach and touch

From a side plank position, take it elbow to knee, working up to 30 seconds on each side with a 30-second rest between sides.

