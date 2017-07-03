6 Things You Never Knew About Muscles—But Totally Should

It's a cruel reality of weight loss: When people drop pounds, their metabolism often takes a dive. Fat cells make leptin, a chemical that tells your brain you're full. When leptin levels dip (which can happen if you're on a diet), your body slows its metabolism to conserve energy. But you can boost your burn by pumping iron. A 2015 study found that people who did resistance training for nine months had a roughly 5 percent increase in their resting metabolic rate.

Getting more protein is key as well, says Caroline Apovian, MD, director of the Nutrition and Weight Management Center at Boston Medical Center. While the recommended dietary allowance is 0.8 grams per kilogram (0.36 grams per pound) of body weight per day, "my research shows that to prevent muscle loss while losing weight, you need to almost double that," she says.