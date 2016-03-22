Move of the Week: Windshield Wipers

Watch Health's resident yoga expert, Kristin McGee, demonstrate how to do windshield wipers—a fun and focused move that will help strengthen your entire core, especially your obliques.

RELATED: How to Do the Windmill for Your Obliques

Here's how to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent. Straighten your arms by your sides, with fingers stretched out, and float your legs up to tabletop position. Inhale and scoop out your lower abs; then as you exhale, drop your knees slowly to one side. Come back to center as you inhale. Exhale and lower your knees to the other side. That's 1 rep. Do 5-8 reps.

Trainer tip: Keep the backs of your shoulders pressed against the ground, and focus on your core muscles.

Meet Kristin McGee at the Health's Total Wellness Weekend at Canyon Ranch resort April 22-24. For details, go to Health.com/TotalWellness.