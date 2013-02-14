Move of the Week: Two-In-One Abs-And-Obliques

Did you indulge in a few too many chocolates on Valentine’s Day? In takes just a few minutes to do this calorie-burning ab exercise.

Our Move of the Week targets the front abs, but also a section of the stomach that's often overlooked: The obliques, or sides of the abdomen.

Working the obliques helps balance out the muscles in your stomach and tones those "love handles."

The Two-In-One Abs-And-Obliques exercise was developed by David Barton Gym owner, David Barton.

How to do it:

Sit so thighs and upper torso form a V shape, with lower legs crossed and lifted. Hold a 5-pound medicine ball (or dumbbell) between both hands. Swivel left to right and back, bringing ball across body while maintaining the V shape.

Do 3 sets of 15 reps 3–4 times a week.

For added difficulty, increase weight by 5 pounds for each set. If you have a workout partner with you, you can do this exercise together!

Start in the same position, but with your backs to each other. When you swivel the medicine ball to the right, your partner will swivel to the left and grab the medicine ball. Repeat on the other side, making a full circle back around to count as 1 rep.

