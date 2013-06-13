Move of the Week: Thigh Shaper



Let’s face it. Thighs are one of the more difficult areas on our body to tone.

But our Move of the Week, the Thigh Shaper, helps slim and strengthen both the inner and outer thighs, so you'll be shorts-ready in no time. The move also requires assistance from your core, working your ab muscles.

The Thigh Shaper requires a stability ball, or for added difficulty, use a weighted medicine ball. Use a yoga mat or find a padded area on the floor to complete the move.

How to do it:

Lie on your left side on the floor with the ball between your calves. Support your head with your left hand and balance yourself with your right hand on the floor in front of you. Squeeze the ball between your legs, slightly lifting your left leg off the floor.

Hold for a second, then relax; that’s 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps, resting up to 30 seconds between sets; repeat on your right side.

Try this move: Thigh Shaper

Read more: