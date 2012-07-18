Move of the Week: The V-Up



Summer is in full swing, and so is (gasp!) bathing suit season. Maybe you worked hard in the spring to get into swimwear shape, or you already have a bikini body and want to really show it off. Either way, this Move of the Week is sure to create the results you’re after—awesome abs!

We originally showed you the V-Up as the third piece to a circuit training session, but the core-crunching technique is still effective on its own!

What to do: Lie on your back with arms extended overhead, feet flexed, and heels resting on a wall (or calves on a bench); your legs should be at a 45-degree angle to the ground. Tuck your chin toward your chest, engage your abs, and bring your arms forward as you begin to curl up; try to touch your toes. Slowly uncurl to return to starting position. Do 12 reps.

