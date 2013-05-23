Move of the Week: The Paddle Challenge

It’s no surprise how popular stand-up paddling (also known as stand-up paddle boarding) has become--it's fun! In this video, I'll show you how to train for stand-up paddling--or get the body benefits--without ever leaving dry land. The Paddle Challenge workout move strengthens your core and shoulders so you will be in great shape for trying this sport when you are ready.



What you’ll need:

Half-ball

One light to moderate dumbbell (not too heavy)

Cross-training shoes with good lateral support

How to do it: As soon as you stand on top of the half-ball, you’ll notice right away that your balance will be challenged. This is a great way to engage your core to help keep you stable. Contract your abdominal muscles and keep your knees soft.

1. Hold the dumbbell between both hands in front of you, at shoulder-height.

2. Mimic a paddling motion to one side, by rotating your upper body slightly, as you contract your abs. Try not to turn your hips and focus on your core.

3. Practice paddling to one side for a few repetitions, then try it on the other side.

4. Try to paddle for 30 seconds.

When you feel comfortable, try making a figure-8 paddle motion, continuously from one side to the other. For an extra challenge, swap out your dumbbell for a long weighted bar. As you practice and your balance improves, you’ll be ready for a slightly heavier weight.

Faith Dey is an ACE-certified personal trainer and health coach, specializing in women's wellness and nutrition. She has helped certify fitness professionals across the U.S. and is a former co-host of ESPN's Crunch Fitness.

