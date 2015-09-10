Move of the Week: Swan

You're no ugly duckling. But even swans can use some help taking their backside from drab to fab sometimes. This aptly titled move tones your butt, thighs, and lower back. Watch Health's contributing fitness editor, Kristin McGee demonstrate how to do it perfectly.

Here’s how to do it: Lying on your stomach with your arms in front of you, lift your arms and legs off the mat, then lower down to the starting position and repeat 3 to 5 times.

Try this move: Swan

