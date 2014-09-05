Move of the Week: Stretch, Bend, and Kick

This fresh move from celebrity trainer and Health Contributing Fitness Editor Tracy Anderson combines a leg lift and a push-up. You'll really feel it in your chest, abs, glutes, and hamstrings. Do this exercise on its own, or as part of Anderson's total-body workout.

Here's how to do it: Start on all fours with your right leg extended straight back, resting the tips of your left toes on the ground. Bend your right leg and tuck it behind your left knee. Bend your elbows, drop your chest to the ground and extend your right leg straight up. Press your chest back up until your arms are straight while lowering your right leg back to start. Do 30 to 40 reps.

Try this move: