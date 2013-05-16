Move of the Week: Stiff-Legged Dead Lift

We tend to overwork our quads, whether with squats or lunges, and often forget or neglect the back half of our legs—the hamstrings. Our Move of the Week, the Stiff-Legged Dead Lift, helps strengthen the hamstrings, glutes, and gives the arms a light workout.

Strong hamstrings help balance the look, feel, and performance of your legs, especially if you're a runner and need to kick it to the finish line. To familiarize yourself with the move, start with zero weight. Add 5-pound dumbbells or more for added difficulty as you become comfortable.

To raise the bar even more, lift one leg and bend the knee of the other leg and do the deadlift move balancing on one leg, then switch sides.

Try this move: Stiff-Legged Dead Lift

Read more:



5 Quick-and-Easy Leg-Sculpting Moves

Get Gorgeous Legs With This Workout

Dance Your Way to Toner Abs and Legs

Four Weeks to Great Legs