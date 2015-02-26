Move of the Week: Step Up + Bicep Curl

Want to get more bang for your strength-training buck? Try this fat-blasting exercise demonstrated by Health's contributing yoga and wellness editor Kristin McGee. It combines a step up and a bicep curl, working your butt, leg, core, and arm muscles all at the same time. You'll need two dumbbells and a sturdy chair or bench.

Here's how to do it: Grab the dumbbells and step your left foot onto the chair. As you press through your left leg to step up, curl the weights toward your shoulders and bring your right leg up so your thigh is parallel to the floor. Then step down and repeat with the other leg. That's one rep. Do 3 sets of 15 reps.

Try this move:

