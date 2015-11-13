Move of the Week: Single-Leg Straight-Leg Stretch

Stretching really can do more for you than just loosen you up. Watch Health's contributing fitness editor, Kristin McGee, demonstrate a "stretch" that can also tighten and tones your hips and butt.

Here’s how to do it: Lie on your back with your head and shoulders lifted, kick your left leg straight up and pull twice with your hands, then switch and pull your right leg. Continue alternating legs for 8 reps.

Trainer tip: Remember to engage your thighs, butt and core to get the full effects.

