Move of the Week: Single Arm Burpee

Ready for a challenge? If you are looking to take your workout up a notch, look no further than this take on a classic move: the single arm burpee. This multi-tasking move bumps up your heart rate and targets your entire body, no gym required. Health's contributing fitness editor Kristin McGee demonstrates in the video below.

Here’s how to do it: From a squat place your right hand on the floor under the center of your chest, jump (or step) your feet back into a one armed plank, then hop your feet to your hand, stand up, and repeat the move with your left arm.

Trainer tip: Be sure to keep your core tight to support you.

Try this move: Single Arm Burpee

