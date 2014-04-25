Move of the Week: Side Triangle

This exercise from Health's Contributing Yoga and Wellness Editor Kristin McGee helps strengthen your lower back and waist and trim those dreaded love handles.

April 25, 2014

Here's how to do it: Grab a pair of light dumbbells. Come into triangle pose with feet as wide as one leg length; turn one foot out and the other slightly inward. Stretch your weights apart and lower halfway down into triangle as you look up to your top arm, then really squeeze and engage your abs to come back up. Do 12 to 15 reps, then switch your feet and repeat on the other side. Do that whole sequence one more time.

Try this move: Side Triangle

