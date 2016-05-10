Move of the Week: Reach Back & Kick

Who doesn't want to sculpt a firmer booty? The reach back and kick is a surefire way to tighten your tush and exercise your core at the same time. Follow celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson as she demonstrates this butt-boosting move.

Here's how to do it: Grab a mat and a set of 1.5- to 2.5-pound ankle weights. Place your right hand on the mat, raise your left leg, wrap your left hand around the laces of your shoe and pull your foot toward your upper back. Your back should be arched. Now move your knee forward and release your foot to extend your leg in front of you. Return to the starting position and repeat.

Trainer tip: Keep your core engaged the entire time to stay balanced and reap all the toning benefits of this move.