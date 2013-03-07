Move of the Week: Prayer Halo



It’s hard not to fall in love with an exercise that involves a favorite childhood toy.

In this Move of the Week, all you need is an open space and a simple piece of workout equipment: a Hula Hoop.

You can get a regular Hula Hoop anywhere toys are sold, or get one that is weighted, to add extra tension during the workout.

This exercise is called the Prayer Halo, and involves spinning the hoop around the hips and waist, and then bringing it above the head to work the arms, shoulders, and upper back.

You can burn calories, sculpt your body, and blast off belly fat. Another perk? You can even do it with your kids!

How to do it:

Begin spinning the hoop as in the basic Halo move. As the hoop moves around your right hand, raise your left hand and bring your palms together, as if praying. At this point, the contact points with the hoop will become the edges of your hands (by your pinkies and by your pointers). Be sure to keep both thumbs extended.

For added difficulty, try adding squats, lunges, or balancing on one foot.

Try this move: Prayer Halo

Read more: