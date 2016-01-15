Move of the Week: Plank on a Stability Ball

Break out your exercise ball that's gathering dust and combine two ab-strengthening workouts into one. Adding a stability ball to your usual plank move is a great way to really challenge your core, especially those lower abs! Learn how to properly execute this move (without falling flat on your face) with the help of Health’s contributing fitness editor Kristin McGee.

Here’s how to do it: Start by placing your shins right on top of the ball. Then walk yourself out until you form one straight line of energy from the top of the head all the way down to your toes. Draw the shoulders down the back. And hold here for 30 seconds.

Trainer tip: In this move, it's very easy to let the midsection sink. Instead, scoot your abs up and in, then lengthen through the sides of your waist.