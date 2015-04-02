Move of the Week: Lying Leg Extension

This exercise from Biggest Loser trainer Jen Widerstrom will tone your legs and core, as well as improve your balance. You'll feel burning in your quads and tightness in your abs.

Here's how to do it: Lie faceup on a bench with a resistance band wrapped around bottom of bench and handles under arches of feet. Extend legs straight up and keep lower back pressed into the bench (no arching). Bend left leg, lowering foot so your knee creates a 90-degree angle, then straighten. Do 10 reps. Repeat with right leg.

Don't let your legs fold into your stomach. Continue the movement, doing 8 reps per leg, then 6 reps, and so on until reaching 2.

