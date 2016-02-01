Move of the Week: Plank Hip Dips

The classic forearm plank is a fantastic way to strengthen your core. But you can make it even more effective by adding a (literal) twist. Learn how to do this oblique-toning variation with the help of Health’s contributing fitness editor, Kristin McGee.

Here’s how to do it: Come forward onto your forearms and lift from your core into a plank. Make a fist with each hand, or keep your hands flat on the ground. Pull in your abs as you rotate your hips to the left side and tap the floor. Then rotate to the right and tap the floor on the other side. Keep moving from side to side. The goal is to complete 10 to 15 reps.

Trainer tip: Hollow out your lower abdominals and keep your legs engaged through the entire set.