Move of the Week: Get Down-Get Up Tuck

This pick-you-up cardio move lies somewhere between a burpee and tuck jump.

It’s fun, fast, fierce, and works your vascular strength, legs, arms, and core. Repeat the Get down-Get up tuck as many times as you can within one minute.

For added difficulty, stay in plank position for 30 seconds before you lower yourself to the ground.

How to do it: Lie facedown on a mat with hands alongside your chest, elbows bent and back. Engage your core and press your entire body up, jumping up to a standing crouch. Explode off the floor with both arms extended in front of you, palms down, bending your knees as you jump to try to touch your thighs to your palms.

Land softly, bring your hands to mat, and jump your feet back into plank position with elbows slightly bent and hands under shoulders. Slowly lower to starting position. Repeat sequence for 1 minute.

