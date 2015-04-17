Move of the Week: Curtsy Lunge

Want to sculpt your butt? Try this very proper-sounding exercise that will give your glutes a respectable workout. It’s part of a four-move routine from fitness expert Kristin McGee that can help .

Here's how to do it: Start by standing with your feet together. Step your left foot behind your right leg, and at the same time, drop your right knee into a as if you're doing a curtsy. Press through both feet to return to the starting position, then repeat the move on the other side, stepping your right foot behind your left.

That's one rep. Continue alternating for 10 reps.

Try this move: