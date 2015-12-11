Move of the Week: Circles in the Sky

Why just tone one part of your body when you go for double-duty? Luckily, the Circles in the Sky move not only tones your abs, but also your inner thighs! Watch Health's resident fitness expert Kristin McGee demonstrate how to get the most out of this exercise.

Here’s how to do it: Lie down on your back, take your hands behind your head, and lift your shoulders off the floor just so they’re hovering. Extend your left leg straight up to the ceiling. Now lift your right leg off the floor and let it hover. Without moving anything, make four circles with the left leg in one direction. Stop and then do four in the opposite direction. Lower down, relax for a second. Then come up and switch to the other side. Go for three reps total.

Trainer tip: Pull your abs in super tight throughout this exercise. Keep your body as still as possible, and focus on just moving your leg.

