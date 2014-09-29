Move of the Week: Booty Burn

This exercise from fitness instructor and TV host Brooke Burke-Charvet works your abs and hamstrings in addition to targeting your butt. What's not to like?

Here's how to do it: Start on your hands and knees, with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Place a light dumbbell in the crook of your right knee. Keeping your knee bent, lift your right foot up until your thigh is parallel to ground, then lower. It should be a slow, controlled movement, and your foot should stay flat during the exercise. Start with 30 seconds per side and work up to a minute.

If you have a little more time to break a sweat, you can do this move as part of a fat-burning .

