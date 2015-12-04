Move of the Week: Body-Weight Squat

You don't need a barbell or dumbbells to totally tone your glutes. When executed properly, a body-weight squat works just fine to whip your booty into shape. Plus, this move doubles as an amazing core strengthener! With the help of Health's contributing fitness editor, Kristin McGee, learn how to squat your way to a tight tummy and beautiful butt.

How to do it: Step with your feet hip width apart. Make sure your feet are directly forward, cross your hands over your chest. Pull your lower abdominals in and up. Squat down as deep as you can, with your butt back over the heels. Scoop in your abs, press through the heels and come back up to stand. Complete five sets of five reps.

Trainer tip: Really try to keep your core engaged the entire time by pulling your belly button to your spine.

RELATED: The Better-Butt Workout